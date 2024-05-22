CIAA files corruption case against Bikal Paudel for illegally amassing Rs 621 million

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against former director of the Security Printing Center Bikal Paudel at the Special Court charging him with committing corruption by amassing illegal property.

The CIAA said that Paudel was found to have amassed property as a commission agent by concealing his identity while serving as executive director of the Security Printing Center between 2017 and 2023.

The anti-corruption body had analyzed information received from his Hotmail email account during investigation.

According to the CIAA, Paudel was found to have deposited Rs 289.58 million in Bank of America. Similarly, he was found to have received $909,441 in commission from Singapore’s Bancotec Pte Ltd and $139,946 from another company called Instasafe Inc.

Paudel also had life insurance worth Rs 24.46 million in Singapore’s Prudential Insurance, the CIAA said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to the CIAA, Paudel continue to live together with the family despite taking his share of inheritance in a dramatic fashion to conceal his property.

The anti-graft body said that Paudel’s total earnings was found to be around Rs 642.06 million, of which around Rs 621.92 million was from undisclosed sources.

The CIAA has sought jail term from Paudel and recovery of Rs 621.92 million from him according to Section 20 of the Corruption Control Act.