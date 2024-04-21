CIAA files another corruption case against Bikal Paudel over US Green Card

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed another case against suspended executive director of the Security Printing Center Bikal Paudel, this time on the charge of holding a United States Permanent Resident Card (Green Card).

According to Yagya Raj Regmi, assistant spokesperson for the Special Court, the CIAA has filed a case against Paudel accusing him of receiving perks and benefits as a public servant in Nepal despite holding a permanent residence permit of a foreign country.

Regmi said that the CIAA has sought a jail sentence for Paudel according to Section 16 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2002.

“Whoever, with the intention of securing a posit ion of a public servant, or of continuing to being in such a position, or of securing any position or of getting any benefit or facility, gives false particulars regarding his educational qualifications, name, names of the father and grandfather, age, caste, surname, address, nationality or qualification, or gives false description in any other matters, or submits false certificate relating thereto, shall be liable to a punishment of imprisonment for a term from six months to one year and of a fine from ten thousand to twenty thousand rupees, depending on the degree of the offense committed,” Section 16 (1) of the Act states.

On April 16 last year, the CIAA had filed a corruption case against Paudel and eight others at the Special Court accusing them of awarding/winning contract for procurement of Power System in Security Printing Press, and Pressurized Fuel Storage Tank by taking commission.

It had demanded claims amounting to Rs 2.69 billion from them, including Rs 690 million from Paudel alone.