Four including JSP leader Pramod Sah assaulted, three arrested

Four people including Janata Samajwadi Party leader and former lawmaker Pramod Sah were assaulted in Ishwarpur Municipality-6, Sarlahi, at around 11 PM Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Shrestha at District Police Office, Sarlahi, said that police have opened an investigation into the incident after detaining three people on the charge of beating up Sah and three others.

According to DSP Shrestha, Rajendra Mahato, Nikesh Sah, Ravi Paswan and Sah were injured in the incident. Sah has sustained minor injuries to his head.

Rajendra Mahato was stopped on the way by a group when he was returning home on Saturday night after irrigating his fields. Mahato had called Sah following a dispute. The group had then beat up the four including Mahato and Sah.

DSP Shrestha said that police have detained Aryan Chaudhary, Siddhant Chaudhary and Saroj Majhi for their alleged involvement in the assault while four others are absconding.

Sah has filed a complaint against the attackers accusing them of attempt to murder.