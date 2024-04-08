Janamat Party lawmaker Abdul Khan injured in accident

Janamat Party lawmaker and former water supply minister Abdul Khan has been injured in a car accident on Monday.

The car going to Bardiya from Kathmandu met with an accident at Krishnabhir of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality 7, Dhading at around 8:30 Monday morning, according to Inspector at the Dhading Police Office Abhaya Lama.

The vehicle hit a barrier at the side of the road after losing control. Four persons including lawmaker Khan, Ali Ullah Musalman, Anmar Khan and driver Ali Mansuri have been injured in the accident.

Lawmaker Khan has an injury on his right hand.

The four were first taken to Malekhu Hospital for treatment and then to Kathmandu for further treatment, according to Inspector Lama.