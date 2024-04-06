All-party meeting reaches five-point agreement in Sunsari, curfew to be gradually relaxed

An all-party meeting held to resolve the tension in Sunsari district has reached a five-point agreement.

The District Administration Office, Sunsari, had imposed a curfew in five local bodies of the district following a clash between two groups at Bhutaha in Harinagar Rural Municipality on Friday.

Member of Koshi provincial assembly Israil Mansuri said that the all-party meeting held at the DAO in district headquarters Inaruwa on Saturday condemned the incident and decided to investigate the incident, punish the guilty, make arrangements for free treatment of the injured, and organize a harmony rally in Sunsari after the situation returns to normal.

Mansuri said that those involved in Friday’s clash, their relatives, political parties, administration, organizations, and people’s elected representatives took part in the all-party meeting. They have all agreed to cooperate to resolve the tension, he added.

According to Mansuri, it has also been agreed to gradually relax the curfew imposed by the DAO. “It has also been agreed to gradually relax the curfew at the scene of the incident and lift it elsewhere,” Mansuri said. “Situation in the district is becoming normal from today.”

The district administration first imposed prohibitory orders in the whole of Harinagar Rural Municipality and wards 1 and 7 of Dewangunj Rural Municipality effective from Friday noon. It then expanded that to the whole of district headquarters Inaruwa, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Dewangunj Dewangunj and Harinagar Rural Municipality effective from five in the afternoon.

The police fired dozens of rounds of blank shots and tear gas shells to take the crowd under control in Harinagar Rural Municipality of Sunsari on Friday.

Students were thrashed at ward 1 of Harinagar during the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) on Thursday.

The police intervened to prevent clash of the two groups on Friday and sent one group home after convincing them. The other group started pelting stones at the police when they tried to persuade them to go home, according to the administration.