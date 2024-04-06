Curfew continues in five local bodies of Sunsari including Inaruwa

The Sunsari District Administration Office has continued prohibitory orders in five local bodies in the district including Inaruwa Municipality even on Saturday.

It first imposed prohibitory orders in the whole of Harinagar Rural Municipality and wards 1 and 7 of Dewangunj Rural Municipality effective from Friday noon. It then expanded that to the whole of district headquarters Inaruwa, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Dewangunj Dewangunj and Harinagar Rural Municipality effective from five in the afternoon.

Chief of Sunsari Police SP Bipin Regmi told Setopati that the curfew has been continued even on Saturday. "The situation is under control after curfew," SP Regmi stated.

He revealed that the administration has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to find resolution to the problem.

The police fired dozens of rounds of blank shots and tear gas shells to take the crowd under control in Harinagar Rural Municipality of Sunsari on Friday.

Students were thrashed at ward 1 of Harinagar during the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) on Thursday.

The police intervened to prevent clash of the two groups on Friday and sent one group home after convincing them. The other group started pelting stones at the police when they tried to persuade them to go home, according to the administration.