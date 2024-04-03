SC remands suspended district judge Bhuwan Giri to custody in marital rape case, revoking high court order

The Supreme Court has remanded suspended district judge Bhuwan Giri to custody in a marital rape case.

A joint bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Til Prasad Shrestha on Wednesday issued an order to remand Giri to custody.

The district court had released Giri on bail and the high court had upheld the lower court’s decision.

The apex court revoked the high court’s decision deeming it unreasonable.

The victim had filed a complaint against Giri accusing him of marital rape. She had later lodged another complaint accusing Giri of coming to her room in Kathmandu and raping her while that case and a divorce case were sub judice in court.

During the course of investigation into the complaint, the landlord and two other women had testified that Giri had raped the women.

The bench of Phuyal and Shrestha has said that it was unusual that Giri went to the victim’s room alone under such circumstances.

In view of all the circumstances and evidence, it cannot be said at present that Giri is not guilty, the SC has said in its order.

Giri’s wife had filed a marital rape complaint against him when he was the district judge in Kapilvastu. The Judicial Council had suspended him after a case was filed against him in court following an investigation into the complaint.