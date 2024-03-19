Durga Prasai's bodyguards to be investigated under Arms and Ammunition Act

Police will investigate the two bodyguards of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai who were arrested with a gun on Monday under the Arms and Ammunition Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Khatri at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that they are preparing to investigate Prasai’s bodyguards Deepak Khadka and Ram Kumar Dhimal for offenses related to arms and ammunition.

Assistant attorney Chandra Sanjel at District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu, also said that it was deemed necessary to investigate the two for offenses related to arms and ammunition.

Sanjel said that the two have been taken to court seeking extension of their custody for investigation. It will be decided on the basis of evidence found during the course of investigation whether to take the case to court or not, he added.

Police are required to present a person in court within 24 hours of arresting them.

According to Section 14 (1) of the National Criminal Procedure (Code) Act, 2017, after a person

has been arrested for investigation into any offense, they should be produced before the adjudicating

authority as soon as possible within 24 hours.

Khadka and Dhimal were arrested from the Supreme Court premises when they were entering the court for a hearing related to Prasai at around 10:45 AM Monday.

A team led by Police Inspector Bijay Bhandari found them in possession of a gun during a routine search at the main gate of the Supreme Court.

Along with the gun, police also recovered two small magazines, two big magazines, one magazine holder, and 100 rounds of bullet inside a black bag from the two.

According to police, the recovered weapon had a license issued by the District Administration Office, Jhapa.

Police said they are investigating whether one can carry arms to a sensitive area such as the Supreme Court even if they have a license.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office has declared the Supreme Court and its premises a prohibited zone.

Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Jiendra Basnet said that it is not allowed to carry arms to a prohibited zone.

“Even five people aren’t allowed to gather in a prohibited zone. How would carrying arms be allowed?” Basnet said. “Police are investigating the matter. The administration is closely monitoring every activity of Prasai. His bodyguards were arrested with weapons in the process.”