SC seeks LRO file on recovery of 10 ropanis land of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought the file of decision taken by the Land Revenue Office (LRO), Dilli Bazar for recovery of 10 ropanis of public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory.

The Land Revenue Office, Dilli Bazar on February 8 had written to Champion Footwear Pvt Ltd (now Chandbagh Residency Pvt Ltd) to return back the 10 ropanis of land instructing the latter’s representative to report within 21 days saying that the law would take its course failing that.

The letter was addressed to board chairman of Chandbagh Sanjay Thakur. Thakur had moved the SC against that letter.

The bench of Justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Tek Prasad Dhungana hearing that petition has on Friday sought the file of that decision on the day of next hearing, according to Communications Officer with the SC Govinda Prasad Ghimire.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had arrested Arun Chaudhary, who was also the promoter of Champion Footwear Limited, the then executive chairman of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, and promoter of Chandbagh Residency Private Limited Sanjay Thakur on January 31 over their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

The Kathmandu District Court had initially remanded them to custody for four days and then for another two days on February 5.

But a bench of Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya had ordered the three to be released two days later by making them sign necessary documents stating that it did not appear necessary to keep them in custody for 25 days.

The CIB had arrested the three following an investigation for more than three months which it said found their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

It was found that CG Chandbagh Residency was built on 10 ropanis of the public land given to Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, the CIB said.

Organizing a press conference on February 1, CIB’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya had said that attempts were made to convert not only 10 ropanis, but the entire 18 ropanis of public land at Bansbari. The CIB had claimed that Champion Footwear Limited was set up at Bansbari to grab the public land there