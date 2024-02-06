Promoter of Hotel Square Romi Aryal arrested

Promoter of Hotel Square, Pulchowk Romi Aryal has also been arrested over electrocution of a man in the hotel's swimming pool.

Aryal surrendered before the Lalitpur Police on Monday, according to SP Navaraj Karki.

Sajil Man Shakya of Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, was electrocuted in the swimming pool of Hotel Square on September 1, 2023 and has been unconscious since then.

Shakya’s family had lodged a complaint against two promoters of the hotel alleging that the hotel’s negligence in repairing the leakage had led to his unconscious state.

Lalita Bhandari was arrested on January 20. The Lalitpur District Court released Bhandari, who is mother-in-law of Aryal, on normal date.

The police have been investigating the incident as a case of attempt to murder.

Shakya is currently undergoing treatment at his home. Medical equipment has been installed at his home for treatment. A nurse has been hired to look after him and doctors conduct check-up on him regularly.

Shakya’s brother Bibek told Setopati that his brother has been unconscious for nearly five months and held Hotel Square responsible for it.

A businessman by profession, the 41-year-old Sajil had gone to Hotel Square with his wife and two-and-half years old daughter on September 1, 2023.

He swam in the hotel’s swimming pool at around 3 PM that day. He also took photos with his wife and daughter while swimming. Shortly afterwards, he was electrocuted as his hand fell on one of the three focus lights near the swimming pool.

According to Bibek, apparently electric current was leaking through the focus lights and Sajil’s hand happened to touch one of them while he was still inside the pool.

Sajil could not speak or move for some time after being electrocuted. Bibek said that Sajil was electrocuted for 20-25 seconds while his wife also received electric shock when trying to take him out of the pool.

Sajil was then rushed to Nepal Mediciti Hospital. According to Bibek, the hospital said that Sajil had also suffered a heart attack. Sajil was later taken to Annapurna Neuro Hospital at Maitighar.

Sajil’s condition did not improve even after being treated in two hospitals, Bibek said. After a long stay in hospitals, Sajil is currently being treated at home with health workers monitoring his condition around the clock, he added.

“He is being treated at home now, he opens his eyes, his condition is improving,” Bibek said.