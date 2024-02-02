Trio including Arun Chaudhary to be tried for forgery and fraud

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police will build case of forgery and fraud against those arrested on charge of grabbing the land of erstwhile Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory.

The CIB on Thursday arrested three persons including remanded businessman Arun Chaudhary and the then executive chief of Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, and director of Champion Footwear Pvt Ltd and CG Chandbag Residency Pvt Ltd Sanjay Thakur.

The CIB organizing a press conference on Friday has said that the three will be charged for forging documents and fraud.

The three have been accused of grabbing 10 ropanis of land belonging to the factory.