One more arrested in connection with Bansbari land grab

Police have arrested one more person on the charge of grabbing public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, taking the number of arrests in the case to three.

According to a source, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Sanjay Thakur in connection with the land grab scam on Thursday. Thakur is the then board chairman of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory.

The CIB is questioning Thakur after taking him into custody.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the CIB arrested businessman Arun Chaudhary and the then executive chief of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa. They have been accused of grabbing 10 ropanis of land belonging to the factory.

Police are preparing to take them to the Kathmandu District Court to extend their custody.