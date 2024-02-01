Arun Chaudhary, Thapa arrested on charge of grabbing land of Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police has arrested two persons on charge of grabbing the land of erstwhile Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory.

Businessman Arun Chaudhary and the then executive chief of Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa have been arrested Thursday afternoon. They have been accused of starting to grab the factory’s land almost four decades back.

CIB Chief AIG Kiran Bajracharya confirmed arrest of Chaudhary and Thapa who have been accused of grabbing 10 ropanis of land belonging to the factory.

“They are seen to have been transferring ownership of government land into their names at different dates. The Cabinet has not been found to have taken any decision about the matter,” a source told Setopati. “It seems to have been transferred to their names through connivance. The main shareholders of the land now, Chaudhary and Thapa, have been arrested. There can also be other shareholders. They will also be arrested.”

The CIB has said that it continues investigation on the case of grabbing the government-owned land of Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory.