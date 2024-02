The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police has arrested businessman Arun Chaudhary on Thursday.

Chaudhary has been arrested on charge of grabbing the land of erstwhile Bansbari Leather & Shoe Factory in the afternoon.

CIB Chief AIG Kiran Bajracharya confirmed arrest of Chaudhary who has been accused of grabbing 10 ropanis of land belonging to the factory. He has been arrested from his residence, according to AIG Bajracharya.