Arrest warrant for promoters of Hotel Square five months after man electrocuted in swimming pool

An arrest warrant has been issued for the promoters of Hotel Square at Pulchowk nearly five months after a man got electrocuted in the hotel's swimming pool.

Sajil Man Shakya of Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, has been unconscious for the past five months. Family members say he was electrocuted in the swimming pool of Hotel Square.

Medical equipment have been installed at Sajil’s home for his treatment. A nurse has been hired to look after him and doctors conduct check-up on him regularly.

Sajil’s brother Bibek told Setopati that his brother has been unconscious for nearly five months and held Hotel Square responsible for it.

A businessman by profession, the 41-year-old Sajil had gone to Hotel Square with his wife and two-and-half years old daughter on September 1, 2023.

He swam in the hotel’s swimming pool at around 3 PM that day. He also took photos with his wife and daughter while swimming. Shortly afterwards, he was electrocuted as his hand fell on one of the three focus lights near the swimming pool.

According to Bibek, apparently electric current was leaking through the focus lights and Sajil’s hand happened to touch one of them while he was still inside the pool.

Sajil could not speak or move for some time after being electrocuted. Bibek said that Sajil was electrocuted for 20-25 seconds while his wife also received electric shock when trying to take him out of the pool.

Sajil was then rushed to Nepal Mediciti Hospital. According to Bibek, the hospital said that Sajil had also suffered a heart attack. Sajil was later taken to Annapurna Neuro Hospital at Maitighar.

Sajil’s condition did not improve even after being treated in two hospitals, Bibek said. After a long stay in hospitals, Sajil is currently being treated at home with health workers monitoring his condition around the clock, he added.

“He is being treated at home now, he opens his eyes, his condition is improving,” Bibek said.

Sajil’s family had gone to District Police Range, Lalitpur, to file a complaint of attempt to murder against the hotel’s promoters alleging that the hotel’s negligence in repairing the leakage had led to Sajil’s unconscious state. But the police did not register the complaint on time, Bibek said, adding that the process moved ahead only after the complaint was filed through a government attorney.

“We had tried to file a complaint against the promoters of Hotel Square immediately after the incident. But the police refused to take it,” Bibek said. “The complaint has been filed now. The hotel promoters should be punished in this incident. If there’s any problem in the hotel, it should be resolved, or else it should be closed.”

On Sunday, locals staged a demonstration in front of Hotel Square at Pulchowk demanding action against the hotel’s promoters.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Karki, spokesperson for District Police Range, Lalitpur, said that they had suggested that the victim’s family should go to court as they have demanded compensation.

"As the family has demanded compensation, we had suggested to the victim’s family that it was a matter to take to court, not the police office,” he said. “They later filed the complaint through a government attorney. We have registered it. Investigation is taking place about it.”

An arrest warrant has already been issued for the hotel’s promoter Romi Aryal and another person over the incident.

According to a police source, the hotel’s promoters have said that they are in India for treatment and will return to Nepal in a few days.

The hotel’s promoters could not be contacted for comment.