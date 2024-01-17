Probe committee recommends action against cop who shot at youth in Barahathawa

The committee formed to investigate the incident in which a youth died in police firing in Barahathawa Municipality of Sarlahi on January 5 has recommended action against the policeman who shot at the youth.

Jay Shankar Sah, 30, of Barahathawa-6, died when police opened fire during a clash between police and protestors over the upgrading of a primary health center in the municipality on January 5. He was shot in the head.

The Home Ministry then formed a three-member committee headed by Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Thaneshwar Gautam to investigate the incident.

Spokesperson for the Home Ministry Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said that the committee has submitted its report.

“The investigation committee has already submitted the report. The [home] minister and home secretary are studying it,” he Bhattarai. “I haven’t looked at the report yet.”

Senior Head Constable Sonelal Yadav was found to have shot at the youth during the clash.

According to a source at the Home Ministry, the committee has recommended action against Yadav.