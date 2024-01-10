Bomjon drove an SUV worth Rs 20m, had already paid Rs 30m to buy a Land Cruiser (Pictures)

It has come to light that Ram Bahadur Bomjon, who lived in the guise of an austere sage, drove around in an SUV worth over Rs 20 million.

A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Bomjon from his house at Hattigauda in Budhanilkantha on different criminal charges Tuesday evening. He had jumped from his house after seeing the police.

Bomjon was made public during a press conference at the CIB office on Wednesday.

According to CIB Spokesperson Nawaraj Adhikari, Bomjon had placed an order for a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 50 million from a showroom at Dhumbarahi and had already paid Rs 30 million for it.

Adhikari said that Bomjon was buying the vehicle in the name of Panit Maharjan, the chairman of Bauddha Shrawan Dharma Sangh Lalitpur.

Police have recovered Rs 33 million in Nepali currency, Rs 3 million in foreign currencies of 17 different countries, 14 mobile phones, seven laptops and tablets, and 20 USB flash drives from Bomjon’s house.

They have also recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV, a Crossfire motorcycle, a KTM 390 Duke motorcycle, and a Yamaha Ray ZR scooter from his house.

Police are preparing to take Bomjon to Sarlahi later on Wednesday.