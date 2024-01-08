Court orders release of Tootle founder Sixit Bhatta

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered the release of Sixit Bhatta, founder of the ride-sharing app Tootle, on guarantee.

The court’s information officer Chandra Prasad Panthi said that a bench of Judge Shakuntala Karki on Sunday ordered Bhatta’s release on personal guarantee.

According to Panthi, the bench ordered Bhatta’s release as it did not appear necessary to keep him in custody for investigation.

Police had produced him before the district court on Sunday seeking an extension of his custody for investigation.

The District Police Range, Kathmandu, had arrested Bhatta on the charge of criminal breach of trust and copyright violation on Thursday evening after his business partner lodged a complaint against him.