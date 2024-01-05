Tootle founder Sixit Bhatta arrested

Founder of ride-sharing app Tootle Sixit Bhatta has been arrested on charge of criminal breach of trust and violating copyright.

Bhatta was arrested on Thursday by the Kathmandu Police, according to SSP Bhupendra Khatri. He has added that Bhatta was arrested following a complaint through the Nepal Copyright Registrar’s Office. His business partner has lodged a case of criminal breach of trust and copyright against him.

“We have arrested Bhatta following a complaint that the two initially made investment but Bhatta alone took the returns,” SSP Khatri stated.