High Court orders to allow everyone to appear in EPS exams following Friday's demonstrations

The Patan High Court has ordered that everyone be allowed to appear in Employment Permit System (EPS) exams after two youths were killed in protest demanding so.

The protestors demanding they all be allowed to appear in the Korean language test (EPS) clashed with security persons around Gwarko area of Lalitpur after torching Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala’s vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 5861) at Balkumari of Lalitpur Friday noon.

The bench of Judge Chandra Mani Gyawali issued an interim order allowing even the protesting persons to appear in the EPS exams, according to Deputy Registrar at the Patan High Court Tirtha Raj Bhattarai.

The Patan High Court earlier had issued another interim order allowing only 18 petitioners to appear in the exams triggering Friday’s demonstration. The High Court after Friday’s violence has ordered that other eligible candidates also be allowed to appear in the exams.

Birendra Shah, 22, who was injured in the incident had also died at the Patan Hospital while undergoing treatment, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Kuber Kadayat.

“Whether he was shot or not has yet to be known. It will be revealed only after report arrives,” DIG Kadayat.

Sujan Raut, around 23, earlier breathed his last at the KIST Hospital in Imadole, according to Chief Operating Officer of KIST Amish Pathak.

Raut, who hailed from Jumla and was staying in Bhaktapur, was taken to hospital after being found fallen on the road in Balkumari. He had bruises on his chest.

The medical team at the hospital tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes but to no avail. He was declared dead at around 1:45 in the afternoon.

A large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel have been deployed around Balkumari and Gwarko areas.