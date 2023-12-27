Kaski Police writes to Police HQ to issue Interpol diffusion against four including GB Rai

Kaski Police has written to the Police Headquarters at Naxal to issue an Interpol diffusion against four people including GB Rai, the chairman of Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative Ltd.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shrawan Kumar BK told Setopati that District Police Office, Kaski, wrote to the Police Headquarters on December 21 requesting it to circulate an Interpol diffusion against four people including Rai.

Apart from Rai, Kaski Police has also sought an Interpol diffusion against Suryadarshan’s former chairmen Bhupendra Rai and Than Bahadur Budha Magar and former board member Shiva Bahadur Gurung.

The Interpol section of Nepal Police said that it was studying the matter and was preparing to seek additional documents and details.

After all the procedures are completed, the Interpol section will request Interpol to issue a diffusion. Interpol officers will then review the request and may seek additional details, if necessary, before issuing the notice, said a source.

Eighteen people including GB Rai accused in the case are absconding. Suryadarshan’s treasurer Kumar Ramtel was arrested from Kathmandu.

GB Rai is also the promoter of Galaxy 4K Television. He is accused of committing fraud through other cooperatives as well.

A total of 1,036 have filed complaints at District Police Office, Kaski, alleging embezzlement of Rs 1.11 billion.