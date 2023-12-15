Patan High Court issues interim order against KMC's tobacco ban

The Patan High Court has issued interim order against the ban on sale of tobacco products imposed by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

The joint bench of judges Janak Pandey and Brajesh Pyakurel on Friday has ordered the KMC to not implement its decision until the case is concluded.

The KMC banned sale of tobacco products effective from Thursday having already issued public notice to that regard a few weeks back.

Sriram Tobacco Industry moved the Patan High Court against the ban.

The joint bench has issued the interim order pointing that the writ petitioner can suffer irreparable damages due to the ban.

The KMC has warned that the tobacco products would be confiscate for up to two times, and the stalls would be shut down if found selling those products for the third time

The KMC has also banned sale of cigarettes and smoking 100 meters around public places. Anybody found smoking at public places would be thrown out and fined up to Rs 100.