Youth shot in police firing in Simraungadh dies

A youth who was injured in police firing during a clash in Simraungadh of Bara on Wednesday has died.

Bara’s Chief District Officer Nawaraj Sapkota said that a youth who was injured after being struck by a police bullet during a clash between the police and protestors on Simraungadh Municipality premises Wednesday afternoon has died.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Laxmi Mukhiya of Simraungadh-1.

According to Chief District Officer Sapkota, he was shot in the head.

The protestors vandalized Mayor Kishori Sah Kalwar's vehicle after the new chief administrative officer arrived on Wednesday.

The municipality staffers have been staging protests saying they have not been paid for a long time. A clash broke out after the mayor and the chief administrative officer arrived during the protest.

The police lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to bring the situation under control. But it is not clear how Mukhiya was shot in the head when the police fired in the air.

Mukhiya was taken to Narayani Zonal Hospital in Birgunj for treatment. He died during treatment at the hospital.