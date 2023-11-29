NTA directs ISPs to inform about implementation of TikTok ban within 24 hours

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to inform it within 24 hours whether they have implemented the government’s decision to ban the popular video-sharing app Tiktok.

Issuing a notice on Wednesday, NTA said that TikTok was banned as per the government’s decision and ISPs and mobile service providers were asked to inform about the implementation of the decision but it has not been informed yet.

The telecommunications authority has directed the service providers to inform it within 24 hours regarding their implementation of the decision to ban TikTok, and warned that those failing to do so will face action including cancellation of their license according to the Telecommunications Act, 1997.

A Cabinet meeting on November 27 had decided to ban Tik Tok citing disruption to social harmony. NTA had directed internet and mobile service providers to block TikTok immediately after the Cabinet decision.