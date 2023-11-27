Acharya Srinivas arrested from Gaushala

Police have arrested Hindu guru Acharya Srinivas from Gaushala of Kathmandu.

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai’s group had held a demonstration at Gaushala on Monday. Acharya Srinivas had also addressed the gathering.

Police used force on the demonstrators saying they obstructed the road and pelted stones at the police. Acharya Srinivas was also detained in the process.

According to Kumodh Dhungel, spokesperson for District Police Range, Kathmandu, Acharya Srinivas has been detained and kept at Gaushala Police Office. Police are preparing to file a case against him on the charge of disrupting public peace and security.

The controversial Hindu guru was earliler arrested from Barahakshetra of Sunsari on October 3 for his inflammatory speech at a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against cow slaughter in Janakpur on September 30.