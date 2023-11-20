SC won't hear petitions against TikTok ban today for lack of time

Hearing on petitions against the government’s decision to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok will not take place on Monday.

According to the Supreme Court’s website, Justice Kumar Chudal’s bench will not be able to hear the 10 petitions filed at the apex court against the ban on TikTok due to lack of time. Justice Chudal’s bench was scheduled to hear the petitions on Monday.

The government, through a Cabinet decision on November 13, banned TikTok in Nepal citing disruption to social harmony.

Advocates Dinesh Tripathi, Trilok Bahadur Chand, Prem Raj Silwal, Sunil Ranjan Singh, Bhadra Prasad Nepal ‘Swagat’, Anjan Dhital, Ram Krishna Banjara, Yagya Mani Neupane, Pharsuram Pandey and others then filed petitions at the Supreme Court demanding annulment of the government’s decision.