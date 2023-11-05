Govt sends relief materials for earthquake victims

The government has sent relief materials for the earthquake victims of Jajarkot and Rukum West districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that tarpaulin sheets, blankets and sleeping bags have been sent for distribution to earthquake victims.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Energy Minister Shakti Basnet and Health Minister Mohan Basnet also reached the earthquake-hit districts on Sunday.

According to Home Minister Shrestha’s secretariat, the government has sent 11,061 tarpaulin sheets, 1,100 blankets, 1,100 sleeping bags, and 700 tents for the earthquake victims.

A total of 157 people -- 105 in Jajarkot and 52 in Rukum -- have died and more than 200 others have been injured in the M6.4 earthquake with epicenter in Jajarkot that rocked northwestern Nepal at 11:46 Friday night.