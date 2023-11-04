Jajarkot Earthquake: Death toll rises to 157

The death toll in the Jajarkot Earthquake has reached 157, with 202 others injured.

A total of 105 persons have died in Jajarkot and 52 in Rukum West by Saturday afternoon, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, assistant spokesperson for Armed Police Force.

DSP Thapa said that 105 people in Jajarkot, 85 in Rukum West, five in Jumla, three each in Dailekh and Baitadi, and one in Rolpa have been injured in the quake.

Most of the injured are being treated in local hospitals and health posts, while those with serious injuries are undergoing treatment at Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Seven critically injured people have been brought to Kathmandu and admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj.

The M6.4 earthquake with epicenter in Jajarkot rocked northwestern Nepal at 11:46 Friday night.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal reached the affected area along with medicines and 16 doctors Saturday morning.