Death toll in Jajarkot Earthquake up to 143

The death toll in Jajarkot Earthquake has reached 143.

A total of 105 persons have died in Jajarkot and 38 in Rukum West by 3:30 Saturday afternoon, according to the Nepal Police Headquarters.

Information Officer with the Karnali Provincial Police Office SSP Gopal Chandra Bhattarai has said that search and rescue operation has almost been completed by the afternoon.

Similarly, 81 persons in Jajarkot and 85 in Rukum West have been injured. The M6.4 earthquake with epicenter in Jajarkot rocked the northwestern Nepal at 11:46 Friday night.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal reached the affected area along with medicines and 16 doctors Saturday morning.