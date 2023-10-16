NRB starts distributing new banknotes for Dashain (Pictures)

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has started distributing new banknotes for the Dashain festival.

The NRB central office at Baluwatar in Kathmandu saw a large number of people queuing up to collect new notes on Monday.

NRB has printed new banknotes worth over Rs 10 billion for Dashain alone.

Under the facility provided by the central bank, each person can collect new banknotes worth up to Rs 18,500 in denominations of Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100.

According to Naresh Shakya, head of NRB’s Currency Management Department, people can also collect new notes by making payment through QR code.

The exchange facility is currently available at NRB’s central office only.