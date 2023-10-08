10 Nepalis killed in Hamas attack on Israel

Ten Nepalis have been killed in Saturday’s attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.

According to a highly-placed source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 10 Nepalis working in farms in Gaza were killed in the attack.

“Around 10 Nepalis appear to have died. We are verifying their exact number and details,” the source said. “Bodies of the deceased are being collected. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and decide about bringing the bodies to Nepal.”

Many of the deceased are students of Far West University who were studying in southern Israel that is near Gaza.

Some Nepalis were injured in the attack. They are being treated in different hospitals of Israel.

Speaking in the House of Representatives meeting earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister NP Saud said that some Nepalis were injured and feared dead in the attack.

He also informed the House that 4,500 Nepalis are currently working in Israel as caregivers and 265 students are studying agriculture and other disciplines there.