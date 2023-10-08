10 Nepalis killed in Hamas attack on Israel
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Oct 8
Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio