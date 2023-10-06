Hindu guru Acharya Srinivas released on bail

Hindu guru Acharya Srinivas, who was arrested for inflammatory speech that can disrupt religious and communal harmony, has been released on bail.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranjan Awa at District Police Office, Dhanusha, Acharya Srinivas was released on Thursday after posting a bail amount of Rs 500 at District Administration Office, Dhanusha.

“I committed a mistake. Such mistakes won’t repeat from now on,” DSP Awa quoted him as saying.

The police had arrested him from Chakkarghatti in Barahakshetra of Sunsari on Tuesday for offense against public peace. He was then brought him to Janakpur.

Acharya Srinivas had made a controversial speech while addressing a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against cow slaughter in Janakpur on Friday.