Actor Anmol KC arrested

Actor Anmol KC has been arrested on the charge of criminal breach of trust.

A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested KC from Sanga of Bhaktapur on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathore, a complaint had been lodged with the police accusing KC of criminal breach of trust.

The complainant, Chandrakala Katwal Thapa, had said in the complaint that KC had taken Rs 1 million to act in a film titled Ravayan but refused to sign an agreement for it. She had also claimed that she had paid Rs 11.5 million in advance to other actors of the film.

SSP Rathore said that they had called both sides for discussion after the complaint was filed. “KC did not come despite being called repeatedly. He said that the police could do what it could.”

Police then arrested KC after obtaining an arrest warrant for him, SSP Rathore said, adding that he is currently in custody.