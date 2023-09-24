Relief teachers continue protest (Pictures)

Relief teachers have continued their agitation in Kathmandu expressing dissatisfaction over the six-point agreement reached between the Nepal Teachers’ Federation (NTF) and the government on Friday.

The relief teachers held a protest march from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Sunday demanding fulfillment of their demands.

Teachers associated with the NTF had begun Kathmandu-centric protests on Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over various provisions in the school education bill registered in the House. They ended their agitation and returned home following a six-point agreement with the government on Friday. Regular classes have resumed in community schools across the country from Sunday.

However, relief teachers, teachers deprived of pension, and those associated with the Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union Nepal (HISTUN) are not satisfied with the agreement. They have continued their protests saying their demands have not been fulfilled yet.

Relief teachers are employed on a contractual basis by schools or local levels to fulfill the vacant positions of teachers.

Here are some pictures of Sunday’s protest.