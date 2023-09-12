Body suspected to be of missing Major Pandit found in Dolpa

A body suspected to be of the missing Nepal Army Major Bimal Pandit has been found in Dolpa.

Major Pandit, who is the head of Nepal Army's Nanda Baks Company in Dolpa, has been missing for the past 16 days.

According to Dolpa’s Chief District Officer Bhumishwar Pokharel, the body was found at Khadang in Tripurasundari Municipality.

Pokharel said that a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiva Budhathoki, the district police chief, was dispatched soon after locals informed about the discovery of the body on Tuesday morning.

The Budhathoki-led team is returning to the district headquarters with the body.

“His father is at the barracks. It will be ascertained whether the body is Pandit’s or not only after his father identifies it,” Budhathoki told Setopati.

Pandit had gone missing at 4:55 PM on August 27.