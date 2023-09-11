Arrest warrant for Galaxy 4K promoter Rai and six others over cooperative fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued for seven individuals including former chairman of Surya Darshan Savings and Credit Cooperative Ltd Gitendra Babu (GB) Rai.

A police source told Setopati that the District Police Office, Kaski, has obtained an arrest warrant for seven individuals including Rai from the Kaski District Court. Rai is also the promoter of Galaxy 4K Television.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shrawan Kumar BK, 971 people had lodged complaints with the District Police Office against the cooperative’s office-bearers under the Cooperatives Act.

They have accused the cooperative’s office-bearers of not returning the depositors' money and absconding after embezzling billions of rupees from the cooperative.

The police office had issued a public notice on August 17 calling for complaints against the cooperative’s office-bearers by September 1.