CIB questions Dipesh Pun for over 3 hours in 60 kg gold smuggling case

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has recorded statement of son of former vice-president Nanda Kishor Pun in the case of smuggling 60 kilograms of gold.

Dipesh Pun, who is also general secretary of the student wing of ruling CPN (Maoist Center), was summoned to the CIB Office Monday afternoon and questioned for more than three hours over his involvement in the case of gold smuggling, according to a top police source.

The police suspect that he may also be involved in the case due to his relation with Dawa Tsering who has already been arrested in the case.

A total of 27 persons have been arrested in the case until now.

Maoist Center Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s son Rahul Mahara has already been arrested in the case.

Prateek Thapa, son of former home minister and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Ram Bahadur Thapa, is also involved in the gold smuggling case, according to a police source.

Prateek is currently absconding following issue of arrest warrant over his involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.