Heavy rainfall inundates several parts of Kathmandu Valley (Pictures)

Heavy rainfall since Monday night has caused floods in rivers and streams and inundated several parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

Flood in the Bishnumati River has inundated different parts of Tokha Municipality-9, while a swollen Samakhusi River has flooded Ranibari.

Dhobi Khola has entered human settlements in Anamnagar area, with the ground floors of some houses submerged.

Similarly, flood in the Bagmati River has inundated riverside settlements in Thapathali, Tripureshwar, Sanepa and other areas.

Here are some pictures.