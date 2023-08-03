Boy missing in Samakhusi flood found dead

A 13-year-old boy who had been missing after being swept away by flood at Samakhusi of Kathmandu more than a week ago has been found dead.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali at Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Rani Pokhari, the body of 13-year-old Sajan Magar was found on the Bagmati riverbank at Dakshinkali Municipality-7 on Thursday afternoon.

A resident of Samakhusi, Magar was studying in the sixth grade at Bhanubhakta Memorial School. He had been missing since he was swept away by the swollen river at Ranibari, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-3, on July 23 when he had gone out to play after returning home from school.