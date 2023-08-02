Advocate Bhagwati Pandey arrested over controversial statement

Advocate Bhagwati Pandey has been arrested over a controversial statement she had made recently.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Adhikari said that District Police Range, Kathmandu, arrested Pandey on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were taking her statement.

Pandey had made a controversial remark during a television interview a few days ago. She had said that marriage takes place between brothers and sisters in Muslim, Magar and Tamang communities.

Police arrested Pandey after a complaint was lodged against her at the District Police Range, said DSP Adhikari.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nepal Magar Sangh and Nepal Tamang Sangh staged a protest in front of the Teku Police Range demanding Pandey’s arrest.

Police said they have detained 28 protesters who pelted stones at police personnel.