Case filed against three including LOD's CEO for allowing minor to enter club

A case has been filed against three persons including the chief executive officer of Lord of the Drinks (LOD), a popular night club in Thamel, on the charge of allowing a minor to enter the club.

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, on Tuesday filed a case against 27-year-old Sahadev Sedhai, LOD’s front office manager; 23-year-old Sapana Dhungana, another LOD employee; and 44-year-old Rabin Shrestha, the club’s CEO.

The District Police Range, Lalitpur, had lodged a complaint against them after a 16-year-old girl who had visited the club was raped in Bagdol of Lalitpur.

Sedhai is in custody while Dhungana has been released on general date. Shrestha is absconding.

Lalitpur Police had earlier arrested the club’s owners Rudil Ballabh Shrestha and Raju Singh Suwal. But the District Government Attorney’s Office had ordered the police to release them stating that they were not present in the club when the minor girl visited the club. They were released on July 13.

Police have already arrested one Sudan Bahadur Koirala on the charge of taking the girl to Bagdol and raping her there.

Sedhai said that they had allowed the minor girl to enter the club as her friend had said that the girl was older than her.

“Sapana and I were on duty at the entrance gate. Our job was to check the identity cards of customers visiting LOD and let them in. The victim was visiting the club for the first time. Her friend used to come to our club sometimes,” Sedhai has said in his statement. “The friend had shown her identity card when we asked for identity cards after they arrived. When we asked for the victim’s identity card, her friend had said that she was older than her.”

According to Sedhai, the girl had shown them her college card on her mobile phone when they asked her for papers that revealed her age. So they let her enter the club as they did not think she was a minor, he has said in the statement.