CIB arrests two more over Baluwatar land grab scam

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the Baluwatar land grab scam.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), fake tenants Sakulnanda Maharjan and Sanjay Maharjan were arrested from Kupandol of Lalitpur on Monday afternoon.

The CIB has so far arrested 21 people in connection with the scam.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a mandamus ordering that Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Krishna Bahadur Raut be released on date, while annulling the habeas corpus petition filed by four persons including Raut arrested in connection with the scam.

Raut, promoter of Bhatbhateni Supermarket Min Bahadur Gurung, former election commissioner Sudheer Kumar Shah and former government employee at Dilli Bazaar Land Revenue Office Dharma Prasad Gautam had filed the habeas corpus petition.

Police have arrested former chiefs of Samarjung Company Lok Hari Ghimire and Ramesh Kumar Pokharel, fake tenant Dev Narayan Maharjan, the then survey officer Dhruba Aryal and Gopal Karki over their alleged involvement in the scam.

The then ward secretary of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-5 Shivaji Bhattarai, fake tenant Babu Raja Maharjan, the then Survey Office employee Ghaman Kumar Karki have also been arrested.

Similarly, the then assistant accountant at Samarjung Company Binod Paudel, senior divisional engineer at the then Ministry of Physical Planning Bal Krishna Shrestha, the then director general of Department of Land Management Rudra Prasad Shrestha, the then government employees at the Land Revenue Office Yograj Paudel and Narayan Das Mishra have also been arrested.

The CIB also arrested one Keshav Tuladhar after the Kathmandu District Court released him on bail in the fake Bhutanese refugees case.