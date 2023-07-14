SC orders police to produce Secretary Raut in court within 24 hours

The Supreme Court has ordered police to produce Krishna Bahadur Raut, secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, in court within 24 hours. Raut was arrested in connection with the Baluwatar land grab scam.

A single bench of Justice Til Prasad Shrestha issued an order on Thursday to produce Raut before the court within 24 hours.

Usha Karki had filed a habeas corpus petition at the Supreme Court stating that Raut was being illegally detained.

The court has also ordered police to furnish reasons and grounds, if any, with evidence why the court should not issue an order in favor of the petitioner.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had arrested Raut from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sunday.