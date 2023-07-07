Another LOD owner arrested in connection with rape of minor

Police have arrested another owner of the Lord of the Drinks (LOD) club in Thamel in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

Superintendent of Police Siddhi Bikram Shah, chief of District Police Range, Lalitpur, informed Setopati that Rudil Ballabh Shrestha was arrested from Kupondol, Lalitpur, at 9:30 AM Friday.

According to SSP Shah, Shrestha has been sent to District Police Range, Kathmandu, for further investigation.

Police had arrested LOD co-owner Raju Singh Suwal from Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Thursday.

The company is registered in the name of Suwal and Rudil Ballabh Shrestha. An arrest warrant had been issued for them on June 28.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant against Suwal and Shrestha from the Lalitpur District Court saying LOD should be brought under investigation after the minor’s rape.

The accused, 50-year-old Sudan Koirala, has already been arrested after the girl lodged a rape complaint against him with the police. Originally from Pokhara, Koirala has been living in Bagdol, Lalitpur, where he runs a company.

According to a police source, the 16-year-old girl had gone to LOD on the night of June 15 with a friend she had met on Facebook. She had met Koirala in the club the same night.

The girl had insisted on returning home with her friend even after the friend had disappeared. But Koirala had taken her to Bagdol promising to take her to her friend’s place.

The girl’s friend has remained out of contact after the incident.

Police said that Koirala had taken the girl to his office in Bagdol and raped her there.