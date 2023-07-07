LOD owner arrested in connection with rape of minor

One of the owners of the Lord of the Drinks (LOD) club in Thamel has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

Senior Superintendent of Police Siddhi Bikram Shah, chief of Lalitpur Police, told Setopati that LOD owner Raju Singh Suwal was arrested from Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Thursday.

The company is registered in the name of Suwal and Rudil Ballabh Shrestha. An arrest warrant had been issued for them on June 28.

According to SSP Shah, Suwal will be sent to District Police Range, Kathmandu, for further investigation into the incident.

The accused, 50-year-old Sudan Koirala, has already been arrested after the girl lodged a rape complaint against him with the police. Originally from Pokhara, Koirala has been living in Bagdol, Lalitpur, where he runs a company.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant against Suwal and Shrestha from the Lalitpur District Court saying LOD should be brought under investigation after the minor’s rape.

According to a police source, the 16-year-old girl had gone to LOD on the night of June 15 with a friend she had met on Facebook. She had met Koirala in the club the same night.

The girl had insisted on returning home with her friend even after the friend had disappeared. But Koirala had taken her to Bagdol promising to take her to her friend’s place.

The girl’s friend has remained out of contact after the incident.

Police said that Koirala had taken the girl to his office in Bagdol and raped her there.