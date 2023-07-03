House torched after inter-caste marriage in Jumla

The house of a boy’s family has been torched by the girl’s family after an inter-caste marriage in Jumla.

The house of Bharat Nepali at Tatopani Rural Municipality 4, Gidikhola has been set on fire by Hikmat Giri after Bharat’s younger brother Mukunda eloped with Hikmat’s 14-year-old younger sister on June 26.

Hikmat set the house on fire at around 2-3 Sunday morning and he was arrested Sunday night after Bharat lodged a complaint, according to DSP with Jumla Police Prahlad Karki. “Hikmat has told us during preliminary questioning that he resorted to arson due to the marriage,” DSP Karki said.

The police are looking for Mukunda and the minor girl he eloped with.

“We have been informed about our brother eloping with the girl by the girl’s family. Both of them are not in contact with us,” Bharat told Setopati. “They have torched our house due to inter-caste marriage.”