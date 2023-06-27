Jack Ma in Kathmandu

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has arrived in Kathmandu.

Jack has landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on a chartered flight of Hong Business Aviation on Tuesday. Seven persons including Jack reached Kathmandu Marriott Hotel in Naxal. The team includes five Chinese nationals, one from Denmark and an American national.

Jack did not use the VIP section at the TIA and passed through the immigration desk as a commoner. He has not sought security from the Nepal Police. He has acquired a tourist visa for 15 days, according to a source at the Department of Immigration.