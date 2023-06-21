Chuda Mani Sharma, Mahat, Dhakal get 9 years for corruption while serving at Tax Settlement Commission

The Special Court has sentenced the then director general of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Chuda Mani Sharma, the then chairman of the Tax Settlement Commission Lumba Dhwaj Mahat and member of the commission Umesh Prasad Dhakal for nine years.

The bench of Chairman of the Special Court Judge Srimanta Paudel, and Judges Yamuna Bhattarai and Shaligram Koirala on June 1 had found them to be guilty of corruption. The bench, however, had acquitted them in another case of illegally amassing wealth.

The court has announced quantum of punishment on Tuesday and sentenced Mahat for nine years and one month, and the other two for nine years. It has also slapped a fine of Rs 4.10 billion.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had filed a corruption case of Rs 10.96 billion against the three accusing them of illegally providing discount on tax due from taxpayers while serving at the commission set up nine years ago to settle tax disputes.