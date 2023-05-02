Government signs seven-point agreement with Mahabir Pun

The government has signed a seven-point agreement with the agitating National Innovation Center Chairman Mahabir Pun.

The two sides reached such an agreement after the second round of talks between the government team headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Purna Bahadur Khadka and Pun’s team on Monday.

Minister Khadka and Pun's team had also held talks on Sunday.

As per the agreement, the government will set up a fund to carry out and invest in works related to research and development, innovation and invention. A bill related to management and operation of the fund will be presented and passed in the upcoming session of the federal parliament. The draft of the bill will be prepared within the next 60 days in consultation with stakeholders.

It has also been agreed to deposit one percent of the government’s budget for capital expenditure in the fund set up for research and development, innovation and invention from the next fiscal year. The government has also agreed to bring policies and laws to promote innovation.

The agreement also marks the end of the agitation led by Pun.

Pun and his team had been staging a sit-in at Maitighar in Kathmandu with various demands since Friday.