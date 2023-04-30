Government begins talks with Mahabir Pun

The government has begun talks with National Innovation Center Chairman Mahabir Pun.

Deputy Prime Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, who is also defense minister and law minister, held talks with Pun and his team at the Defense Ministry on Sunday afternoon.

“The deputy prime minister is holding talks with Pun and his team,” a source at the Defense Ministry said.

Pun and his team have been staging a sit-in at Maitighar, Kathmandu, since Friday with various demands.

Pun has demanded that the federal and provincial governments allocate one percent of their annual development budget and bring different policies to promote innovation, among others.